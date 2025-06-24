Continuum Advisory LLC Has $903,000 Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Continuum Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC owned 0.13% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth $665,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 46,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth $1,054,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth $355,000.

Shares of BATS:PSEP opened at $40.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $719.74 million, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.48. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September has a 52-week low of $35.45 and a 52-week high of $40.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.16 and a 200-day moving average of $39.07.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

