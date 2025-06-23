NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) and China BAK Battery (NASDAQ:CBAT) Head to Head Analysis

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of China BAK Battery shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of NaaS Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of China BAK Battery shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of NaaS Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares China BAK Battery and NaaS Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get China BAK Battery alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China BAK Battery 0.25% 0.30% 0.13% NaaS Technology -292.81% N/A -34.55%

Risk & Volatility

China BAK Battery has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NaaS Technology has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China BAK Battery $176.62 million 0.59 $11.79 million $0.13 8.85 NaaS Technology $45.08 million 0.19 -$184.07 million ($39.64) -0.03

This table compares China BAK Battery and NaaS Technology”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

China BAK Battery has higher revenue and earnings than NaaS Technology. NaaS Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China BAK Battery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

China BAK Battery beats NaaS Technology on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China BAK Battery

(Get Free Report)

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium ion high power rechargeable batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, CBAK and Hitrans. Its lithium batteries are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles, such as electric bicycles, electric motors, electric tricycles, and smaller-sized electric cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools. The company also develops and manufactures NCM precursor and cathode materials. The company was formerly known as China BAK Battery, Inc. and changed its name to CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. in January 2017. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. is based in Dalian, China.

About NaaS Technology

(Get Free Report)

NaaS Technology Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers integrated online EV charging solutions to charging stations, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers’ management, order management, load management, and membership management. It also provides offline EV charging solutions comprising site selection, hardware procurement, engineering, procurement, and construction, station maintenance, energy storage, and customer support services. In addition, the company offers electricity procurement services to charging stations, as well as other amenities and ancillary services, such as vending machines, massage chairs, and car wash tunnels. It serves charger manufacturers, EV OEMS, and end-users. NaaS Technology Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for China BAK Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China BAK Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.