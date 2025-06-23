Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Stock Price Down 17.5% – Should You Sell?

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 17.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.71 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.72 ($0.01). 5,042,352 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 178% from the average session volume of 1,816,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.87 ($0.01).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.86.

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc engages in the exploration and development of diamond deposits. It holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the KuopioKaavi region in Finland; and the Seitaperä diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area, Finland.

