Continuum Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Continuum Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,619 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $4,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 681,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,755,000 after purchasing an additional 64,745 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,138,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 942.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 27,663 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock opened at $35.55 on Monday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.95 and a 52-week high of $36.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.17 and a 200-day moving average of $34.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.0852 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

