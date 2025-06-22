PFG Investments LLC Grows Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,864,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 163,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,185 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 16,389 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $63.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.60 and its 200 day moving average is $56.71. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $43.35 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

