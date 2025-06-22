Insider Selling: Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD) Insider Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD – Get Free Report) insider David Bottomley sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.25 ($0.81), for a total transaction of A$625,000.00 ($403,225.81).

Ryder Capital Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $109.57 million and a PE ratio of 54.99.

Get Ryder Capital alerts:

About Ryder Capital

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Ryder Capital Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Ryder Investment Management Pty Limited. Ryder Capital Limited is based in Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.