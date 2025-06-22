Angus Johnson Acquires 10,485,754 Shares of NextEd Group Limited (ASX:NXD) Stock

NextEd Group Limited (ASX:NXD – Get Free Report) insider Angus Johnson bought 10,485,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,048,575.40 ($676,500.26).

Angus Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 2nd, Angus Johnson bought 1,500,000 shares of NextEd Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$165,000.00 ($106,451.61).

On Friday, May 23rd, Angus Johnson bought 2,000,000 shares of NextEd Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$210,000.00 ($135,483.87).

NextEd Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of -0.25.

About NextEd Group

NextEd Group Limited provides educational services in Australia, Europe, and South America. It operates through four segments: Technology & Design, International Vocational, Go Study, and Domestic Vocational. The Technology & Design segment offers face-to-face and online courses in information technology, digital design, interactive multimedia, computer coding, digital marketing, games and apps programming, and interior design.

