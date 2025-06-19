Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.83.

LRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Stride from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Stride from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Shares of LRN opened at $144.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Stride has a 1-year low of $63.25 and a 1-year high of $162.30.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $613.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.15 million. Stride had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stride will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cim LLC raised its holdings in Stride by 173.0% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 18,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 11,747 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Stride in the first quarter worth about $792,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Stride in the first quarter worth about $506,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stride by 62.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stride in the first quarter worth about $450,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

