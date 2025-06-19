XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:XPEV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.73.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa America cut shares of XPeng from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Nomura upgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 target price on shares of XPeng and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $19.00 target price on shares of XPeng and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of XPeng to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

NYSE:XPEV opened at $18.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.85 and a beta of 2.58. XPeng has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $27.16.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $1.41. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 billion. XPeng had a negative net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.89%. On average, research analysts expect that XPeng will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in XPeng by 1,138.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,598,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227,055 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in XPeng by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 253,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 31,538 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in XPeng during the fourth quarter worth about $554,000. AI Squared Management Ltd acquired a new stake in XPeng during the fourth quarter worth about $2,126,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in XPeng during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

