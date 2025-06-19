Lion Street Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 383,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $525.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $492.30 and a 200 day moving average of $469.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $533.78.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DE. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $546.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $460.00 target price (up from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Deere & Company from $513.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Baird R W downgraded Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Melius Research raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $515.19.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

