Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $414,000 Stock Holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Transdigm Group by 177,412.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,240,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,716,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,112 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $973,353,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 286,247.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 730,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $925,349,000 after purchasing an additional 729,930 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in Transdigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $399,595,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Transdigm Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,204,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,793,908,000 after buying an additional 206,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Transdigm Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Transdigm Group

In other Transdigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,321.80, for a total value of $4,361,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758,480. The trade was a 47.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,444.08, for a total value of $3,951,002.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,117,035.84. The trade was a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,149 shares of company stock worth $198,378,957 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

NYSE TDG opened at $1,413.92 on Thursday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1,176.31 and a 52 week high of $1,488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,406.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1,346.75.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.83 by $0.28. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TDG. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,534.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Northcoast Research raised Transdigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.23.

View Our Latest Research Report on TDG

Transdigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transdigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transdigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.