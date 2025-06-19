Curran Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,595 shares during the quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.42. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $57.71 and a 52-week high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.