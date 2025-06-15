CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 3,165 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

CRA Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000.

RSPH stock opened at $28.88 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $32.85. The company has a market cap of $747.41 million, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.53.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

