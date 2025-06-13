Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 311.31 ($4.24) and traded as high as GBX 353 ($4.81). Strategic Equity Capital shares last traded at GBX 350 ($4.77), with a volume of 166,448 shares changing hands.

Strategic Equity Capital Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £161.07 million, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 311.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 313.41.

Strategic Equity Capital Company Profile

Strategic Equity Capital is a specialist alternative equity Trust.

Actively managed, it maintains a highly-concentrated portfolio of 15-25 high-quality, dynamic UK smaller companies, each operating in a niche market offering structural growth opportunities.

SEC aims to achieve investment growth over a medium-term period, principally through capital growth.

