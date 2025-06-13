MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$22.03 and traded as high as C$25.81. MEG Energy shares last traded at C$25.81, with a volume of 901,662 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC reduced their target price on MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Desjardins cut shares of MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$29.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of MEG Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.61.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. MEG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.19%.

In related news, Senior Officer Erik Alexander Alson sold 32,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.19, for a total transaction of C$791,690.32. Also, Director Darlene Miriam Gates sold 91,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.19, for a total transaction of C$2,215,416.96. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MEG Energy is engaged in in situ oil sands development and production in Alberta, Canada. As of March 2021, the company reported estimated net proved and probable reserves of 2 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged 82,000 barrels per day in 2020.

