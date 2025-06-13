Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.44 and traded as low as $8.21. Big Cypress Acquisition shares last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 15,335,101 shares changing hands.
Big Cypress Acquisition Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.44.
About Big Cypress Acquisition
Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.
