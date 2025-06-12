Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 71.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,917 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. White & Co Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,150,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $694,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 78,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 18,326 shares during the period. Finally, Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHH stock opened at $21.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.99. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $23.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.27.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.