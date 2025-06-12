Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $1.38 Million Position in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIN)

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2025

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLINFree Report) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned 1.05% of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 9,276.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $561,000.

VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLIN opened at $47.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $137.21 million, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.37. VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $55.50.

About VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF

(Free Report)

The VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (GLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies in India. GLIN was launched on Aug 25, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIN)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.