Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $1.38 Million Position in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIN)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIN – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned 1.05% of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 9,276.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $561,000.

VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLIN opened at $47.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $137.21 million, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.37. VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $55.50.

About VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF

The VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (GLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies in India. GLIN was launched on Aug 25, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

