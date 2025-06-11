Rockingstone Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Rockingstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,027,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032,718 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,745,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,021 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,195,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,879 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,326,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,469 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,803,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,789,000 after purchasing an additional 481,280 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV opened at $64.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.36. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $51.05 and a 1 year high of $64.35.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

