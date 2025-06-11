Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 8,128.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,460,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,430,945 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.28% of Marvell Technology worth $151,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Marvell Technology by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Marvell Technology by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 14,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,430 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $98,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,138,125. The trade was a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 626 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $38,248.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,248.60. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,079,948 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 0.4%

MRVL stock opened at $68.84 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.09 and a 1-year high of $127.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 27.49%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRVL. Bank of America reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $122.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRVL

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.