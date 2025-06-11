Monarch Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 851 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Erste Group Bank upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.31.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.5%

International Business Machines stock opened at $276.17 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $166.81 and a one year high of $277.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.27 and a 200 day moving average of $242.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $256.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.66.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.