Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 265.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335,530 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned about 0.23% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $17,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 752.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,604,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,482,000 after buying an additional 4,947,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,235,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,009 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $84,168,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 7,418,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,776,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,666 shares during the period.

PAVE opened at $42.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.24. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $46.18.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

