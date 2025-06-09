Wedmont Private Capital Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 222,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, AGH Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.25.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $154.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $101.00 billion, a PE ratio of 99.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.04 and its 200-day moving average is $141.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $158.55.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 3.15%. Welltower’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.02%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.