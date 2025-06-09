Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) is Fenimore Asset Management Inc’s 5th Largest Position

Fenimore Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Markel Group makes up about 3.5% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $165,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in Markel Group by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 370,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $639,606,000 after buying an additional 80,922 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 281,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,580,000 after purchasing an additional 42,178 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,795,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,393,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 121,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,891,000 after purchasing an additional 19,657 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Markel Group Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,967.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,842.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,819.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.85. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,491.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,063.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Argus upgraded Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,727.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Markel Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,861.44, for a total value of $167,529.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,430.08. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.