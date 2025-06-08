WealthNavi Inc. Has $88.59 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

WealthNavi Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 797,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,071 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of WealthNavi Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. WealthNavi Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $88,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,880,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,257,000 after acquiring an additional 51,713 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,602,000. Austin Asset Management Co Inc boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 6,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $510,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $108.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.28. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.85 and a fifty-two week high of $111.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.55.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

