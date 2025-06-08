Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Has $589,000 Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,724.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,426,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,586,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883,989 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,423,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,985,000 after purchasing an additional 207,719 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,632.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,272,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203,501 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 233.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,738,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,431,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,682,000 after purchasing an additional 312,551 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $46.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.55. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

