LexAurum Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 117,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 136,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 56,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 27,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPIB opened at $48.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $734.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.25. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.54 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.76.

About JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

