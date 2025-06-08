LexAurum Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,457 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 139.5% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 366.7% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. Citigroup lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 14th. HSBC downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.68.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of TMUS opened at $245.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.13. The company has a market capitalization of $279.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.18 and a 1-year high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.34%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

