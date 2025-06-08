Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Acquired by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQM. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4,489.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 20,653 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $218.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.62. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $165.72 and a 52 week high of $222.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3176 per share. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

