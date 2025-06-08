Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Acquired by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIV. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $99,075,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,460,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,650 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,376,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,645 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Nebraska purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,999,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,665,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,563,000 after purchasing an additional 564,915 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIV stock opened at $42.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.34. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.03 and a 12 month high of $42.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.72.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

