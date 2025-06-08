LexAurum Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,955 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,001.8% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,529.6% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $22.77 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.43 and a 1 year high of $24.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.92.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

