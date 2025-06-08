iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Purchased by ONE Advisory Partners LLC

ONE Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises 1.7% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $432,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 297.6% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,416.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after buying an additional 20,682 shares during the period. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $506,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

MTUM stock opened at $232.79 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $168.49 and a one year high of $234.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.05.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.