Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 4,331 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 23.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 4,331 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $672,224,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,865,446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $803,432,000 after buying an additional 824,317 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,025,517 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $213,154,000 after buying an additional 582,317 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 26,732.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 583,864 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $110,969,000 after acquiring an additional 581,688 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,086,294 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $849,336,000 after acquiring an additional 500,413 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $204,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,504.08. This trade represents a 10.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $207.68 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $148.09 and a one year high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.61. The stock has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.39.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. Analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on NXPI. Morgan Stanley set a $229.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Arete Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.