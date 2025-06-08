Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) Position Raised by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,012 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF makes up 7.2% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $30,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,107,000. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 103,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $720,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 151,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,223,000 after buying an additional 11,647 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AVUV opened at $89.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.10. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $107.64.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

