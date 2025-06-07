Vest Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Vest Financial LLC raised its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 55.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,701 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 257.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 1,925.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 352.6% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 106.9% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

FIX opened at $511.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.51. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $272.93 and a twelve month high of $553.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $411.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $419.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 35.28%. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 10.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIX. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $471.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Comfort Systems USA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total value of $5,876,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,473 shares in the company, valued at $22,317,532.03. The trade was a 20.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.66, for a total transaction of $6,474,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,046 shares in the company, valued at $85,488,536.36. The trade was a 7.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,800 shares of company stock worth $14,642,235. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.