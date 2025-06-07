Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 190.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 155,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 806,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,654,000 after acquiring an additional 8,090 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 67,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $149.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.51. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.03 and a 52-week high of $184.87.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.12 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.35%.

EXR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.38.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.10, for a total value of $100,195.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,448.70. The trade was a 12.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total value of $1,105,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,065.50. This represents a 44.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

