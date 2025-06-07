Verum Partners LLC Has $569,000 Stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Verum Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clune & Associates LTD. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $745,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 1,145.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the period.

Get iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ICSH opened at $50.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.55. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $50.29 and a 12-month high of $50.77.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.