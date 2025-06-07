Stablepoint Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Stablepoint Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 1.2%

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $188.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $146.68 and a 52 week high of $207.77.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.