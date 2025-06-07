SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,361,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,436,000 after purchasing an additional 92,463 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 550,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,243,000 after buying an additional 55,712 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $195,249,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8,900.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 416,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,094,000 after buying an additional 411,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 391,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,377,000 after buying an additional 222,755 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $428.38 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $366.32 and a 1-year high of $451.55. The company has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $409.27 and a 200-day moving average of $425.77.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

