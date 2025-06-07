Insider Selling: Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) VP Sells $201,240.00 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) VP Patrick Lamy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total transaction of $201,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,982.52. This trade represents a 10.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Patrick Lamy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 22nd, Patrick Lamy sold 4,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 7th, Patrick Lamy sold 8,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $339,920.00.

Akero Therapeutics Price Performance

Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $54.28 on Friday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.64 and a 12-month high of $58.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.47 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.51. The company has a current ratio of 17.25, a quick ratio of 17.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.91. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $894,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $840,000. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,859,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,840,000 after acquiring an additional 940,388 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 269,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 146,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 1,490,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,452,000 after acquiring an additional 800,216 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AKRO. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

