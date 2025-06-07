Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Makes New $597,000 Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $550,302.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,412. The trade was a 14.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,344,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,129,075. This represents a 31.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,634 shares of company stock worth $16,244,986 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $281.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $246.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC opened at $230.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.06 and a 1 year high of $248.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.70.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 16.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.95%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Further Reading

