Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in Marriott International by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 15,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 53,700.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Marriott International by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 34,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Marriott International by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 52,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Marriott International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 440,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,836,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price (down previously from $313.00) on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, April 14th. Dbs Bank upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Marriott International from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Marriott International from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Marriott International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.15.

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total value of $270,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,599,832.04. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.90, for a total transaction of $3,166,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,067 shares in the company, valued at $32,741,281.30. This trade represents a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAR opened at $265.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.55 and a 52 week high of $307.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 116.67%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.52%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

