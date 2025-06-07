Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pines Wealth Management LLC

Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,594,216,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $435,786,000. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 884.0% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,752,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $395,866,000 after buying an additional 1,574,376 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 20,894.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,326,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,809,110,000 after buying an additional 1,320,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Honeywell International by 411.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,265,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $285,832,000 after buying an additional 1,018,099 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International stock opened at $228.78 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $179.36 and a one year high of $242.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $147.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HON. Citigroup raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.14.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

