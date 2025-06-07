Ehrlich Financial Group Buys New Holdings in BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD)

Ehrlich Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 102,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,000. BlackRock International Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Ehrlich Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ehrlich Financial Group owned 0.37% of BlackRock International Dividend ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIDD. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $658,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Beacon Financial Group bought a new position in BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $21,060,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000.

BlackRock International Dividend ETF Stock Performance

BlackRock International Dividend ETF stock opened at $27.58 on Friday. BlackRock International Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $27.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.73 million and a P/E ratio of 21.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.82.

About BlackRock International Dividend ETF

The iShares International Dividend Active ETF (BIDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in companies outside the US that are identified to pay attractive and growing dividends. BIDD was launched on Nov 15, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

