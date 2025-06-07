Ehrlich Financial Group Acquires Shares of 2,789 iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Ehrlich Financial Group acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.7%

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $217.34 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $267.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.56.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.2611 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

