The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by Generali Investments Management Co LLC

Generali Investments Management Co LLC increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 140.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,849 shares during the quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 11,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $2,287,603.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,761.80. This represents a 29.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $2,135,520.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,950.54. This trade represents a 61.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $71.11 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.96 and a 52-week high of $141.53. The stock has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.17, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.18.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $616.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $564.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

