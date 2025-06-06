Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Stock Price Up 39.5% – Here’s What Happened

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Free Report) rose 39.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 14,707,631 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,545% from the average daily volume of 893,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price target on Talon Metals from C$0.25 to C$0.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st.

The company has a market cap of C$247.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.10.

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

