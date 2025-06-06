Saga (SAGA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $21.74 Million

Saga (SAGA) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. Saga has a market capitalization of $70.43 million and $21.74 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Saga token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Saga has traded down 18% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Saga alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103,092.15 or 0.99326101 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102,580.13 or 0.98832791 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Saga Token Profile

Saga was first traded on March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,067,334,066 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,743,601 tokens. The official website for Saga is www.saga.xyz. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__.

Saga Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,067,310,770 with 257,735,098 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 0.27094296 USD and is down -6.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $22,782,015.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saga should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Saga using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Saga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saga and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.