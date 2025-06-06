Promising Agriculture Stocks To Follow Now – June 3rd

Chubb, Deere & Company, Vodafone Group Public, Norfolk Southern, CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign, Apollo Global Management, and Steel Dynamics are the seven Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are equity shares in companies that operate within the agricultural sector, including crop and livestock producers, farm machinery manufacturers, fertilizer and seed companies, and food processors. These stocks reflect the financial performance of the agricultural supply chain and are influenced by factors like commodity price fluctuations, weather events, and government agricultural policies. Investors use agriculture stocks to gain exposure to global food demand and the technological advancements shaping modern farming practices. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

CB traded down $5.05 on Tuesday, hitting $294.88. 932,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,042. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $288.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.45. Chubb has a twelve month low of $251.42 and a twelve month high of $306.91. The firm has a market cap of $118.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Deere & Company stock traded up $5.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $513.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,652. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $476.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $463.74. The company has a market capitalization of $139.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $533.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Vodafone Group Public (VOD)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Vodafone Group Public stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.33. 19,317,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,425,150. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.97. Vodafone Group Public has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $2.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.71. The stock had a trading volume of 734,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.81. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $201.63 and a 52 week high of $277.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (CNH)

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Shares of CNH stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $12.58. The stock had a trading volume of 10,509,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,374,597. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.50. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $13.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.18. The company has a current ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 10.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of APO stock traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $131.48. The stock had a trading volume of 924,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,936,656. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $95.11 and a 12 month high of $189.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Steel Dynamics (STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Steel Dynamics stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.04. The company had a trading volume of 818,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,820. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $103.17 and a fifty-two week high of $155.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.19.

