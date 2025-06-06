Enjin Coin (ENJ) Price Down 7.2% Over Last Week

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 6th. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $134.42 million and $22.91 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Enjin Coin has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One Enjin Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0728 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000084 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103,092.15 or 0.99326101 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102,580.13 or 0.98832791 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
About Enjin Coin
Enjin Coin’s launch date was June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,900,101,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,847,509,605 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Enjin Coin is enjin.io/blog. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io.
Buying and Selling Enjin Coin
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
